LONDON, July 20 Prime Minister Theresa May said
on Wednesday the government would ensure that it gets controls
on free movement from the European Union in negotiations with
the bloc following last month's Bexit vote.
"I am very clear that the vote that was taken in this
country on 23 June sent a very clear message about immigration -
that people want control of free movement from the European
Union and that is precisely what we will be doing and ensuring
that we get in the negotiations ..," she told parliament.
"I also remain absolutely firm in my belief that we need to
bring net migration down to sustainable levels; the government
believes that is tens of thousands.
She added: "It will take some time to get there but of
course now we have the added aspect of those controls that we
can bring in relation to people moving from the European Union."
She also said she would set out Britain's negotiating
position over the coming weeks and months.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Writing by Paul Sandle; editing
by Stephen Addison)