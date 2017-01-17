LONDON Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union mean that it could no longer remain in the single market but she would seek a deal that would take in some aspects of membership.

"What I am proposing cannot mean membership of the single market," she said in a speech in London, adding that would mean not leaving the bloc at all.

"Instead we seek the greatest possible access to it though a new comprehensive, bold and ambitious free trade agreement. That agreement may take in elements of current single-market arrangements in certain areas."