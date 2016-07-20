BERLIN, July 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she wanted to reduce yearly net migration into Britain to the "tens of thousands", a level she said was sustainable.

She told a news conference in Berlin that the British government had always sought to reduce migration into Britain to "sustainable" levels. "I believe those sustainable levels are in the tens of thousands," she added. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Douglas Busvine)