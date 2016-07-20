LONDON, July 20 British Prime Minister Theresa
May said on Wednesday she would heed the message about
immigration sent by voters who chose to leave the European Union
last month, but Britain also needed to make sure it got a good
new deal on trade with the EU.
"What we need to do in negotiating the deal is to ensure
that we listen to what people have said about the need for
controls on free movement, but we also negotiate the right deal
and the best deal of trade in goods and services for the British
people," May told parliament.
The EU has required countries outside the bloc, such as
Norway, to abide by its freedom of movement principle as a price
for having free access to the EU's single market.
