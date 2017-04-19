April 19 In the latest poll conducted since Britain Prime Minister Theresa May called election, the Conservative Party lead with 48 percent, followed by the Labour Party with 24 percent, The Times reported, citing YouGov poll data.

Ahead of Britain's June 8 snap general election, the poll said Liberal Democrats are at 12 percent, UKIP are at 7 percent, the newspaper reported. Others were at 9 percent.

