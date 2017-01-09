LONDON Jan 9 British Prime Minister Theresa May
said on Monday it was wrong to say she was talking about a "hard
Brexit", after the pound fell to two-month lows following an
interview she gave on Sunday.
The pound dropped after traders felt May had indicated
during the interview that Britain would dramatically rework
trade ties with the EU after Brexit.
Asked if her comments had been interpreted wrongly, May
said: "I'm tempted to say that the people who are getting it
wrong are those who print things saying I'm talking about a hard
Brexit, (that) it is absolutely inevitable there's a hard
Brexit.
"I don't accept the terms hard and soft Brexit. What we're
doing is going to get an ambitious, good and best possible deal
for the United Kingdom in terms of ... trading with and
operating within the single European market," she added.
