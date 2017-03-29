LONDON, March 29 British Prime Minister Theresa
May said on Wednesday she faced a "tight" timetable to negotiate
the terms on which the country will leave the European Union in
two years' time.
Asked in parliament about how she could guarantee certainty
for businesses after Brexit, May confirmed she planned to
convert existing EU law into British legislation to ensure
continuity in the immediate period after Brexit.
"It is a tight timetable to get the agreement for our future
relationship," she said. "There will need to be implementation
periods so that we can ensure that that is then put into
practice in a way that makes practical sense for business, and
indeed for governments."
May filed formal Brexit divorce papers on Wednesday,
pitching Britain into the unknown and triggering years of
uncertain negotiations that will test the EU's cohesion.
