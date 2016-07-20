LONDON, July 20 Prime Minister Theresa May said
she would meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin later
on Wednesday to discuss Britain's vote to leave the European
Union and other issues.
"This afternoon I will travel to Berlin to meet Chancellor
Merkel, to discuss how we implement the decision the British
people took in the referendum, and I expect we will also cover a
number of other pressing international issues," May told
parliament.
She was speaking during her first Prime Minister's Questions
session since becoming leader of the ruling Conservatives
earlier this month.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Jemima Kelly; editing
by Stephen Addison)