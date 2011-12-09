BRUSSELS Dec 9 Membership of the European
Union remains in Britain's national interest, Prime Minister
David Cameron said on Friday, and Britain's influence would
remain protected despite isolation at a summit of EU leaders.
"The membership is in our interests and I've always said
that if that's the case, I will support our membership," Cameron
told reporters after the two-day summit ended.
He said he had been given assurances "several times" by the
Netherlands that Britain would not be left out of any
discussions about Europe's single market.
"Britain's influence in the European Union will be
maintained," he said.
(Reporting by Matt Falloon, editing by Luke Baker)