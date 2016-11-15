LONDON Nov 15 A leaked Brexit note that said
Britain has no overall strategy for leaving the European Union
was written without input from the government, Deloitte said on
Tuesday.
"This was a note intended primarily for internal audiences,"
Deloitte said in a statement.
"It was not commissioned by the Cabinet Office, nor any
other government department, and represents a view of the task
facing Whitehall. This work was conducted without access to No.
10 or input from any other government departments," it said.
