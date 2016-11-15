LONDON Nov 15 A leaked Brexit note that said Britain has no overall strategy for leaving the European Union was written without input from the government, Deloitte said on Tuesday.

"This was a note intended primarily for internal audiences," Deloitte said in a statement.

"It was not commissioned by the Cabinet Office, nor any other government department, and represents a view of the task facing Whitehall. This work was conducted without access to No. 10 or input from any other government departments," it said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)