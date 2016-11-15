LONDON Nov 15 The following is a copy of a
leaked memo on Brexit prepared for the Cabinet Office. It was
printed by The Times newspaper.
May's office said it did not recognise the claims made in
the memo.
"This is not a government report and we don't recognise the
claims made in it," a spokesman for May's office said. "We are
focused on getting on with the job of delivering Brexit and
making a success of it."
The following is the memo as published by The Times:
THE MEMO
Brexit update as of 7th November 2016
This note summarises the current state of play on Brexit
issues in Whitehall in the critical inter-related domains of
politics, government and industry.
THE POLITICAL DOMAIN
The Prime Minister's over-riding objective has been to keep
her party from repeating its history of splitting 4 times in the
past 200 years over global trade - each time being out of power
for 15-30 years. The public stance of Government is orientated
primarily to its own supporters, with industry in particular
barely being on the radarscreen - yet.
The Government's appeal to the Supreme Court has to be seen
in this light - it is about avoiding any more public debate than
necessary because it will expose splits within the predominantly
"remain" Conservative MPs and intensify the pressure from
predominantly "leave" constituency parties. A General Election
is only a last resort for 3 reasons - boundary changes (that
favour the Conservatives) will not be effective until 2019; the
Fixed Term Parliaments Act obstructs Prime Ministerial freedom
to call an election at will; and it may suit major decision
makers to slowly shift away from more difficult aspects of
Brexit on the grounds that Parliament has forced them to do so.
The divisions within the Cabinet are between the 3
Brexiteers on one side and Philip Hammond/Greg Clark on the
other side. The Prime Minister is rapidly acquiring the
reputation of drawing in decisions and details to settle matters
herself - which is unlikely to be sustainable. Overall, it
appears best to judge who is winning the debate by assuming that
the noisiest individuals have lost the intra-Government debate
and are stirring up external supporters.
The Supreme Court appears likely to delay its ruling until
early January and, assuming it sustains the High Court, a short
enabling bill will then be submitted to Parliament, permitting
the Government to invoke Article 50 in March as planned. The
Government will probably be able to face down wrecking
amendments, but the debate in Parliament will certainly shift
expectations of what will be achieved/sellable in Brexit
negotiations. Remain supporters can be expected to reserve their
fire until winners and losers emerge from negotiation and the
political atmosphere allows more sophisticated assessment of
choices.
THE GOVERNMENT DOMAIN
Individual Departments have been busily developing their
projects to implement Brexit, resulting in well over 500
projects, which are beyond the capacity and capability of
Government to execute quickly. One Department estimates that it
needs a 40% increase in staff to cope with its Brexit projects.
In other words, every Department has developed a "bottom up"
plan of what the impact of Brexit could be - and its plan to
cope with the "worst case". Although necessary, this falls
considerably short of having a "Government plan for Brexit"
because it has no prioritisation and no link to the overall
negotiation strategy.
However, it may be 6 months before there is a view on
priorities/negotiation strategy as the political situation in
the UK and the EU evolves. Despite extended debate among
Permanent Secretaries, no common strategy has emerged, in part
because the potential scope and negotiating positions have to be
curtailed before realistic planning can happen, in part because
of the divisions within the Cabinet. It is likely that the
senior ranks in the Civil Service will feel compelled to present
potential high level plan(s) to avoid further drift.
Departments are struggling to come up to speed on the
potential Brexit effects on industry. This is due to starting
from a relatively low base of insight and also due to
fragmentation - Treasury "owning" financial services, DH-BEIS
both covering life sciences, DCMS for telecoms, BEIS most other
industries, DIT building parallel capability focussed on trade
etc.
Capability-building is making slow progress, partly through
deliberate control by the Cabinet Office and partly from
Treasury's opening negotiating position that Departments will
meet Brexit costs from existing settlements - although no one is
treating that position as sustainable. Expectations of increased
headcount are in the 10-30,000 range. Initiatives to build
capability are getting off the ground - the Diplomatic Academy
is providing trade training programmes, Cabinet Office is
discussing system-wide capability programmes.
The Autumn Statement on 23rd November is expected to provide
some headlines in terms of infrastructure investment, making the
UK fit for growth and the inclusive economy. It will not provide
resources for the Civil Service to grow its Brexit capacity and
capability. In fact, we are more likely to see a further squeeze
on Departmental operating costs to compensate for new spending.
THE INDUSTRY DOMAIN
Government expects lobbying on 3 levels to continue:
1. Company-specific decisions - the Nissan investment
decision is a prime example. These are viewed as major
opportunities/threats for Government. Other major players can be
expected to, similar to Nissan, point a gun at the Government's
head.
2. Industry insights - the major challenge for industry and
Government are "the unknown unknowns" where industry has to
educate Government fast on the most important negotiating issues
- e.g., they think they know about talent, but know they know
little about data.
3. Overall business concerns - the province of CBI and
largely dealt with as a PR issue.
Industry has 2 unpleasant realisations - first, that the
Government's priority remains its political survival, not the
economy - second, that there will be no clear economic-Brexit
strategy any time soon because it is being developed on a
case-by-case basis as specific decisions are forced on
Government."
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by John Stonestreet)