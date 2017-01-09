BRIEF-Zayo Group Holdings says on Jan 19,units entered into incremental amendment no. 2- SEC filing
* On Jan 19, 2017, units entered into incremental amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 6, 2015
BERLIN Jan 9 The European Union must consider limiting Britain's access to its single market if London fails to accept the bloc's four freedoms in Brexit negotiations, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.
Adding pressure on British Prime Minister Theresa May who at the weekend hinted at a "hard Brexit" - in which border controls are prioritized over market access - Merkel said there could not be negotiations based on "cherry picking."
Merkel said it was important that "we also make clear on the other hand that access to the single market can only be possible on the condition of respecting the four basic freedoms. Otherwise one has to talk about limits (of access)."
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr)
LISBON, Jan 25 Portugal's parliament rejected on Wednesday a government proposal to cut the social security tax companies pay on the minimum wage, in the first such defeat for the administration after two far-left allies opposed the move.
* Royal Bank Of Scotland to announce within days it is taking another multibillion pound charge for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities - Sky News Source http://bit.ly/2jy4egV