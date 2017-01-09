BERLIN Jan 9 The European Union must consider limiting Britain's access to its single market if London fails to accept the bloc's four freedoms in Brexit negotiations, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

Adding pressure on British Prime Minister Theresa May who at the weekend hinted at a "hard Brexit" - in which border controls are prioritized over market access - Merkel said there could not be negotiations based on "cherry picking."

Merkel said it was important that "we also make clear on the other hand that access to the single market can only be possible on the condition of respecting the four basic freedoms. Otherwise one has to talk about limits (of access)."

