By Kit Rees
LONDON, Oct 25 A spate of profit warnings among
mid-sized British companies, big slides in stock prices and a
rush of broker downgrades have seen the third-quarter earnings
season off to a weak start as Brexit-related cracks start to
show.
So far profit warnings from smartphone maker Laird,
engineers Keller and Senior, aerospace and
defence firm Cobham as well as a disappointing update
from NCC have triggered punishing share price falls.
A rally in the UK mid-cap index, which recovered
sharply from a slump following the referendum vote to leave the
European Union, has stalled over the past week as profit
warnings took their toll.
It is once again lagging the more internationally focused
FTSE 100, as this chart reut.rs/2eCvwk9 shows.
While the FTSE 100 is up around 11 percent since the June 23
close, the FTSE 250 is up only 2.6 percent, having slipped from
an all-time high reached earlier this month, at least in part
because its constituents tend to be more exposed to a domestic
economy whose growth could be constrained by Brexit.
By contrast, the greater international spread of FTSE 100
members means their sterling profits and dividend-paying
abilities actually benefit from the pound's multi-year weakness.
The outsized moves on stocks that disappoint illustrate how
unforgiving investors are of weakness in company earnings.
Chipmaker Laird for example saw nearly half its market value
wiped off in a single day last week after warning of sharply
lower profit, blaming a slowdown in smartphone sales and pricing
pressure.
WORST DAY
Cyber security firm NCC Group also marked its worst day
ever, tanking more than 35 percent after troubles with contract
cancellations.
Senior fell 13 percent after blaming lower demand for parts
used in heavy truck production for its profit warning, while
Cobham lost a similar amount after its second profit warning
this year.
Brokers have scrambled to cut earnings expectations and
price targets on a slew of UK mid-range companies.
Laird, Countrywide, Howden Joinery Group,
Mitchells & Butlers and Aldermore, all saw
negative broker activity on Tuesday, sending their shares 2.6
percent to 5 percent lower on the day.
Almost every brokerage cited concerns about a post-Brexit
economic slowdown impacting these businesses.
"Within the midcap area we've had a number of profits
warnings recently," Stephen Bailey, a fund manager on
Liontrust's Macro-Thematic team, said. "A lot of those are
stemming from either currency fluctuations or indeed the
uncertainty that's been created by the Brexit vote.
"The economy stalled ahead of the Brexit vote ... and in
certain areas it hasn't really got going again," Bailey added.
"So it's not surprising we're seeing a number of these warnings
coming through, and I would expect that's probably going to be
set to continue."
(Editing by David Holmes)