LONDON Jan 21 U.S. investment bank Morgan
Stanley is preparing to back a campaign to keep Britain
in the European Union, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Thursday.
The Wall Street giant is yet to decide on the size of its
contribution, the source said, amid reports the sum is likely to
be in the six-figure range.
Morgan Stanley will join a number of heavyweight
international banks who have already pledged financial support
for the campaign, highlighting their concerns about the impact
of a British exit.
The bank declined to comment.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)