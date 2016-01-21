(Adds no comment from bank)

LONDON Jan 21 U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley is preparing to back a campaign to keep Britain in the European Union, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Wall Street giant is yet to decide on the size of its contribution, the source said, amid reports the sum is likely to be in the six-figure range.

Morgan Stanley will join a number of heavyweight international banks who have already pledged financial support for the campaign, highlighting their concerns about the impact of a British exit.

