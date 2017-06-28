June 28 Insurer and reinsurer MS Amlin said on
Wednesday it would move its European business to Belgium to make
sure it can continue to serve customers after Britain leaves the
European Union.
"(MS Amlin) today announced plans to re-domicile its
European business, Amlin Insurance Societas Europaea (AISE) to
Belgium in response to Brexit. MS Amlin will retain its global
headquarters in London," the firm said in a statement.
AISE has a Brussels-based branch and offices in Antwerp, MS
Amlin said, adding it writes marine, casualty, property and
fleet business through its UK domicile and its branches in the
Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany.
"We chose Belgium as our European headquarters for AISE
because of its business-friendly financial centre, high-quality
regulatory framework and geographical position in Europe," Kim
Hvirgel, CEO of AISE, said.
"This is a strategic move that ensures our European brokers
and clients experience no disruption from the UK's exit from the
EU."
Subject to regulatory approval, the move is expected to be
completed well in time for 2019 renewals, the firm said.
Lloyd's of London and QBE have already
announced plans for EU subsidiaries in Brussels.
($1 = $1.0000)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by
Carolyn Cohn)