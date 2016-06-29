LONDON, June 29 Britain should not give formal
notice that it intends to leave the European Union until it has
decided its negotiating position, a British lawmaker who heads
an influential parliament committee said on Wednesday.
"The UK's negotiating position has yet to be established.
Article 50 should not be triggered until it has been," Treasury
Committee chairman Andrew Tyrie said, referring to the clause
which starts the clock on two years of talks to leave the EU.
"A crucial task is to identify the maximum level of EU
market access, consistent with the need for some control on
migration," he added in a statement on behalf of the committee.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)