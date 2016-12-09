AMSTERDAM Dec 9 **Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem says "very prominent institutions" are considering moving from London to Amsterdam

**Newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad quotes Dijsselbloem in an interview as saying he believes banks will spread operations across European capitals, including Amsterdam.

**"A lot are going to move, but there won't be any new City (single financial centre), neither in Frankfurt nor anywhere else", the paper quotes Dijsselbloem as saying.

**Paris, Dublin, Frankfurt and Amsterdam are competing for British banking business, Dijsselbloem says.

**The paper quotes Dijsselbloem as dismissing a leaked document from ING that suggested a 20 percent cap on financial sector bonuses in the Netherlands is a serious obstacle.

**While Amsterdam is frequently named as a possible beneficiary of Brexit, many have questioned whether the city's infrastructure is prepared for a significant influx of banks and other businesses in the financial sector. (Reporting by Toby Sterling)