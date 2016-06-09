BELFAST, June 9 Tony Blair and John Major will
say on Thursday that a vote to leave the European Union on June
23 would jeopardise the unity of the United Kingdom by
undermining the peace in Northern Ireland and stoking calls for
Scottish independence.
Speaking together in Northern Ireland, the two former
British prime ministers will warn that the "unity of the UK
itself is on the ballot paper", the BBC reported.
Major and Blair, who both played important roles in the
Northern Ireland peace process in the 1990s, will say there is a
serious risk of a second independence referendum in Scotland and
that an out vote could undermine stability in Northern Ireland.
"We understand that, although today Northern Ireland is more
stable and more prosperous than ever, that stability is poised
on carefully constructed foundations," Blair will say, according
to the BBC.
"And so we are naturally concerned at the prospect of
anything that could put those foundations at risk," Blair will
say.
The 1998 Northern Ireland peace deal ended three decades of
tit-for-tat killings between Catholic Irish nationalists who
want the province to unite with Ireland and their Protestant
rivals who want to keep Northern Ireland British. Over 3,600
died in the conflict.
Scots rejected independence by 55-45 percent in a vote in
2014 but since then the Scottish National Party has gained
further strength, taking 56 of the 59 seats representing
Scotland in the national parliament in London in last May's
national election.
Theresa Villiers, an opponent of EU membership who serves as
Britain's minister for Northern Ireland, said the comments by
Blair and Major were irresponsible.
"Whatever the result of the referendum, Northern Ireland is
not going back to the troubles of its past and to suggest
otherwise would be highly irresponsible," Villiers said.
(Writing by Freya Berry, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)