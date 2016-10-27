LONDON Oct 27 Japanese carmaker Nissan
could receive support from government-backed groups for
infrastructure work if it expands its north of England plant
after announcing it will build two new models there, Britain
said on Thursday.
"If they expand their production facilities, often the local
enterprise partnership for example would make improvements to
road junctions," business minister Greg Clark told the BBC.
Earlier on Thursday, Nissan said it will build its new
Qashqai model in Sunderland after warning last month that it
could halt new spending unless the government guaranteed it
would be protected as the country leaves the EU.
Asked by the BBC whether anything specific had been offered
as compensation for European tariffs or leaving the single
market, Clark gave no direct answer.
"The conversations we have had with Nissan and other
companies in other sectors have all been about reinforcing the
absolute determination of this government to make sure that
Britain not only stays competitive but is even more attractive
for investors," he said.
A Nissan spokesman said hundreds of jobs could be created in
a few years' time by the firm's decision to build a new X-Trail
compact model at Sunderland if there is significant demand for
the cars.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)