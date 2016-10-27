Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
LONDON Oct 27 Britain did not offer Nissan compensation in return for any Brexit-induced costs to persuade the Japanese carmaker to build new models in Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.
"There is no compensation package," the spokesman said. "What we have made clear to Nissan and to others in the industry is that what we want is a competitive environment for the whole of the industry."
Nissan said earlier it will build its new Qashqai and X-Trail models in Britain despite the vote to quit the EU, giving May her most important corporate endorsement since the Brexit referendum in June.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.