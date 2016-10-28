LONDON Oct 28 Britain's business minister said he had not opened the "cheque book" to secure a major new investment in the country's biggest car plant by Japanese carmaker Nissan, an announcement which was hailed by the government as a post-Brexit endorsement.

Nissan said on Thursday it will build two new models at its Sunderland facility, just weeks after warning it would halt new investment without a guarantee of compensation if tariffs were imposed on car exports as part of Brexit.

"This was not a haggle over money. This was a vote of confidence in the future of the automotive sector," Business Secretary Greg Clark told BBC television.

"There's no cheque book. I don't have a cheque book," he said, when repeatedly pressed whether the government had offered financial support in return for the investment.

A source told Reuters on Thursday that the government gave a written commitment in a letter of extra support to Nissan in the event that Britain's departure from the European Union reduces the competitiveness of the north of England plant. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by William Schomberg)