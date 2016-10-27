LONDON Oct 27 Japanese carmaker Nissan will build its new Qashqai model at Britain's biggest car plant, a company source told Reuters on Thursday, in a major boost to Prime Minister Theresa May just months after voters backed Brexit.

Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in September that he could scrap new investment at Nissan's Sunderland plant, which built almost one in three of Britain's cars last year, without a guarantee of compensation for costs related to any new tariffs resulting from Brexit.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)