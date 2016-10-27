Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
LONDON Oct 27 Japanese carmaker Nissan will build its new Qashqai model at Britain's biggest car plant, a company source told Reuters on Thursday, in a major boost to Prime Minister Theresa May just months after voters backed Brexit.
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in September that he could scrap new investment at Nissan's Sunderland plant, which built almost one in three of Britain's cars last year, without a guarantee of compensation for costs related to any new tariffs resulting from Brexit.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.