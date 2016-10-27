Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
LONDON Oct 27 Nissan's decision to build its new Qashqai model at its Sunderland plant is a vote of confidence that shows Britain is open for business after its vote to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
"It is a recognition that the government is committed to creating and supporting the right conditions for the automotive industry so it continues to grow - now and in the future," May said in a statement. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Costas Pitas; editing by Sarah Young)
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.