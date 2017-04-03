LONDON, April 4 British Prime Minister Theresa
May must prove that "no deal is better than a bad deal" by
offering an economic assessment on the impact of leaving the
European Union with no agreement, a parliamentary committee said
on Tuesday.
Just days after May triggered the formal divorce procedure
with the European Union, the committee, made up of lawmakers
from the prime minister's Conservatives and other parties, also
called on the government to publish its contingency planning for
failing to strike a deal after two years of talks.
May enters the unprecedented talks with an ambitious game
plan, wanting "frictionless" trade and good cooperation with the
bloc while gaining control over immigration and returning
sovereignty -- a wish list EU officials have balked at.
But she has also said she is prepared to walk away from the
talks without a deal rather than accepting a "bad" one, a term
her government has so far declined to elaborate on despite fears
among manufacturers over new trade barriers if Britain has to
revert to World Trade Organization rules.
"Without an economic impact assessment of 'no deal' and
without evidence that steps are being taken to mitigate the
damaging effect of such an outcome, the government's assertion
that 'no deal is better than a bad deal' is unsubstantiated,"
said Hilary Benn, chairman of the Committee on Exiting the EU.
"Parliament must be in an informed position to decide
whether a proposed deal is, in fact, better or worse than no
deal," he added in a statement.
May has been reticent about what she hopes to achieve in the
talks so as not to give her hand away. But government officials,
lawmakers and analysts say privately that she believes she has
some strong cards to play, while also hoping that EU officials
will favour pragmatism over punishment.
