COPENHAGEN, June 27 Some Danish home owners wil see their lowest ever monthly mortgage bill after market turmoil following Thursday's Brexit vote triggered inflows into AAA-rated mortgage bonds, a signal that investors saw the euro-pegged economy as a safe haven.

In contrast, the Swedish and Norwegian currencies have fallen against the euro and dollar since the vote, suggesting these two relatively small European economies may be impacted by wider global market falls.

A rush by foreign funds to euro-outsiders Sweden and Denmark was seen as a risk of Brexit, strengthening their currencies versus the euro at the wrong time for central banks wary about deflation, asset bubbles and stability.

While stocks, especially in the banking sector, have been hit, overall the impact on Nordic currencies has been relatively muted, with analysts saying central banks should be able to cope with the impact of the British EU referendum.

The Danish currency has strengthened slightly within its peg range but the central bank may find it relatively easy to ease pressure by selling off crowns - as happened in early 2015 when the peg came under upwards pressure.

"Investors are seeking safe havens now, and they go for the best brands," said Lise Nytoft Bergmann, economist at Nordea Kredit.

A Danish home owner with a mortgage whose interest rate is adjusted according to market conditions every six months will pay the equivalent of around $60 per month on an average 1 million Danish crown ($147,676) loan.

When demand for Danish mortgage bonds rises, rates come down. The liquid Danish mortgage bond market hasn't seen a single default in its 200-year history and Denmark's CITA interest rate swap, which is used to determine the mortgage rate, fell markedly on Friday.

Nordea Kredit, the Danish mortgage arm of Nordea Bank AS , on Monday set the rate for the next six months at minus 0.51 percent, the lowest to date.

"It's a highly unusual situation, where investors buy something they with certainty will lose money on. But that's how the world looks right now, and Danish home owners are benefitting," said Bergmann.

At 1140 GMT, the Norwegian crown, highly dependent on the price of crude, stood at 9.38 to the euro, a weakening of 1.3 percent since late Thursday but up 2.1 percent from the four-month low of 9.58 hit Friday morning.

Similarly, the Swedish crown traded at 9.37 to the euro on Monday, 1.1 percent weaker than on Thursday.

"The weakening of the crown works as a pillow for the economy - it helps the Riksbank to push up inflation and it softens a dampening of the growth," said Stefan Mellin, analyst at Danske Bank.

The Norwegian central bank pumped $2.7 billion into the country's banking system and said it would allow primary dealers of government bonds and treasury bills to temporarily quote price spreads up to twice the usual level, to alleviate the risk posed by increased market volatility.

One primary dealer told Reuters he did not believe the central bank would have to extend the period of increased spreads beyond June 29.

"There wasn't extremely large turnover or a panic, but on the other hand one could argue that by taking the necessary steps, we may have avoided some of the panic which we might otherwise have seen," said Michael Kofoed of SEB, one of four banks acting as primary dealers in Norwegian bonds and bills.

"It seems to be going well. There is no panic and I believe we'll probably be completely back to business as usual on Wednesday," he added.

And in a sign that concerns over liquidity may be abating, no banks made bids in the third auction offered by Norges Bank on Monday.

($1 = 6.7716 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen, Terje Solsvik and Camilla Knudsen in Oslo; Editing by Toby Chopra)