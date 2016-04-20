LONDON, April 21 U.S. President Barack Obama
flies to London on Thursday with a mission: to persuade wavering
British voters not to ditch membership of the European Union in
a June 23 referendum that Washington fears could weaken the
West.
His visit is a welcome one for Prime Minister David Cameron,
leading the "In" campaign, but has drawn scorn from those
arguing Britain should leave the EU.
Obama is likely to suggest Britons should vote to stay in
the bloc to preserve Britain's wealth, its "special
relationship" with the United States and the cohesion of the
West.
"As the president has said, we support a strong United
Kingdom in the European Union," Ben Rhodes, Obama's deputy
national security adviser, told reporters in Washington ahead of
the trip.
After a visit to Saudi Arabia, including talks with King
Salman, Obama flies to London on Thursday evening.
The U.S. government - and many U.S. banks and companies -
fear a "Brexit" would unleash market turmoil, torpedo British
clout, undermine London's status as a global financial capital,
cripple the EU and undermine Western security.
Polls on Wednesday showed British voters leaning towards the
"In" camp, but many remain undecided.
Asked about Obama's views, Cameron told the British
parliament:
"Personally I believe we should listen to advice from
friends and other countries and I struggle to find the leader of
any friendly country who thinks we should leave."
Cameron has said that in the face of what he terms Russian
President Vladimir Putin's aggression, this is no time to drop
out of the club Britain joined in 1973.
"BUTT OUT"
"The UK economy will be better off within the Union than if
it leaves," Charles Kupchan, the senior White House director for
European affairs, said ahead of the trip. "And as a key economic
partner, that's an issue of interest to the United States."
Opponents of the EU - many of whom laud the U.S. alliance -
say that membership has shackled Britain to the corpse of a
failed German-dominated experiment in European integration and
that Britain, if freed, could prosper as a sole trader.
New York-born Boris Johnson, the London mayor who heads the
"Out" campaign, said he did not want to be lectured by Americans
about EU membership.
"President Obama should butt out," Nigel Farage, another
prominent opponent of EU membership, told Reuters in an emailed
statement.
"This is an unwelcome interference from the most
anti-British American president there has ever been. Mercifully,
he won't be in office for much longer."
"Out" campaigners have said the United States would never
agree to dilute its own national sovereignty in the way the EU
requires of its member states.
Obama's term in office ends next Jan. 20. On Friday he will
have lunch at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth, who
celebrates her 90th birthday on Thursday, and her husband Prince
Philip.
After lunch, Obama will hold talks with Cameron followed by
a briefing with reporters and dinner with Prince William, his
wife Kate and Prince Harry at Kensington Palace.
Obama, who will be joined by his wife Michelle in London,
will hold a discussion meeting with young people on Saturday
before departing for Germany.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Kylie MacLellan; Writing by
Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Roche)