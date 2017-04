LONDON, April 24 A trade deal between Britain and the United states could take five to 10 years to negotiate if Britain votes to leave the European Union at a June 23 referendum, U.S. President Barack Obama told the BBC on Sunday.

"It could be five years from now, 10 years from now before we're actually able to get something done," Obama told the British broadcaster. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Bill Trott)