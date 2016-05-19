China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON May 19 William Hill cut its odds of Britons voting to remain in the European Union in a June 23 referendum to 1/5, the lowest level to date and indicating an implied probability of 83 percent, a spokesman said.
"William Hill have slashed their odds for a 'Remain' vote in the EU Referendum to their shortest level," a spokesman said.
"We are now offering 1/5 Remain," the spokesman added.
As polls have given sharply different pictures of public opinion, many investors are watching betting odds closely. Odds have consistently indicated a high probability of an "In" vote in the referendum. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.