BRIEF-Meritage Homes Q4 earnings per share $1.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, June 16 Betting odds on Thursday indicated a 65 percent implied probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union on June 23, according to Betfair.
The implied probability of an In vote rose from 62 percent on Wednesday, according to Betfair odds. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Poet Technologies Inc says David Lazovsky as executive chairman of board of directors effective February 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HCI Group real estate division acquires 100 percent ownership of newly-built Melbourne, Florida shopping center