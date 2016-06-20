UPDATE 4-Ralph Lauren CEO to leave after differences with founder
* Shares hit 6-yr low of $76.86 (Adds source comment, updates shares)
LONDON, June 20 The implied probability of a British vote to remain in the European Union rose to 72 percent on Monday, up from a range between 60 and 67 percent on Friday, according to Betfair betting odds.
Britain votes on whether to leave the EU on Thursday. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
* Shares hit 6-yr low of $76.86 (Adds source comment, updates shares)
Feb 2 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded the use of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Opdivo to include treatment of urothelial carcinoma, the most common type of bladder cancer.
* DYNEGY INC. RECEIVES FINAL APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE ENGIE US PORTFOLIO