LONDON, April 27 The head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Wednesday that he saw no potential benefits for the British economy if voters decide to leave the European Union at a referendum in June.

Angel Gurria said a new OECD report showed a hit to British economic growth under all scenarios if the country left the EU compared with a decision to stay in the bloc.

"The best outcome is still worse than remaining and the worst outcomes are very bad indeed," he said in a speech at the London School of Economics as the OECD published its report on the impact of a so-called Brexit.

"We see no economic upside for the UK whatsoever," Gurria said, citing the risk of weaker trade ties, lower investment and the possibility of companies moving out of Britain.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)