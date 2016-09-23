LONDON, Sept 23 High-profile British Treasury
Minister Jim O'Neill, a former Goldman Sachs chief economist,
has resigned from his role at the country's finance ministry,
the government said on Friday.
O'Neill is a member of the unelected upper house of
parliament and worked in the finance ministry as Commercial
Secretary, with responsibilities including infrastructure policy
and promoting Britain as a source of foreign direct investment.
The Financial Times reported in July that O'Neill could quit
his post over new Prime Minister Theresa May's approach to
Chinese investment which appeared less welcoming than that of
her predecessor David Cameron.
One of the areas that O'Neill worked on was the Northern
Powerhouse project to improve infrastructure in northern England
and which was aimed at attracting investment from China.
In his resignation letter to May, O'Neill said the case for
the project to be "at the heart of British economic policy is
even stronger following the referendum, and I am pleased that,
despite speculation to the contrary, both appear to be
commanding your personal attention."
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)