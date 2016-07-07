LONDON, July 7 Finance minister George Osborne
met senior Chinese officials in London on Thursday to discuss
trade following Britain's vote to leave the European Union,
agreeing to work to foster stronger ties between the two
countries, a source close to Osborne said.
Britain's trading relations with the rest of the world have
been thrown into sharp relief by the June 23 vote to leave the
EU, through which it has negotiated its trade deals for decades.
The source said Osborne had "productive discussions on
investment, financial services, and fostering stronger trading
ties" when Britain is outside the EU.
The meeting formed part of the preparations for a G20
finance ministers meeting in Chengdu later this month. Osborne
will use that trip to visit several cities to promote UK-China
relations in light of the referendum result.
(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)