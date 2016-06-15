ASHFORD, England, June 15 Britain risks a loss of confidence in its public finances if it votes to leave the European Union next week and does not pass an emergency budget in the next couple of months, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.

"There will be a big hole in the public finances, and ... we would have to raise taxes and cut spending," Osborne told reporters after giving a speech in Ashford, southeast England.

"The one thing worse than not passing a budget like that is dealing with the economic tailspin, or the complete loss of confidence in the ability of the country to manage its money."

More than fifty members of Osborne's own party said earlier on Wednesday they would not back such a budget, which would deprive the government of a parliamentary majority without support from the opposition Labour Party. (Reporting by William James, writing by David Milliken; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)