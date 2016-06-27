LONDON, June 27 British finance minister George Osborne, in an article published in the Times newspaper, has ruled himself out of the running to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron, British media reported on Monday

"It isn't in my nature to do things by half-measure, and I fought the referendum campaign with everything I've got. I believed in this cause and fought hard for it," Osborne wrote, according to a portion of the Times article tweeted by a BBC journalist.

"So it is clear that while I completely accept the result, I am not the person to provide the unity my party needs at this time."

