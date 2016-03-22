LONDON, March 22 British finance minister George Osborne defended his economic record on Tuesday, hitting back at critics of his budget which prompted a crisis in Prime Minister David Cameron's party ahead of a June 23 referendum on European Union membership.

In his first appearance since welfare minister Iain Duncan Smith resigned in protest at the cutting of state benefits for the disabled and long term sick, Osborne admitted he had made mistakes but defended his plans to cut spending.

"Where we have made a mistake, where we have got things wrong, we listen and we learn and that is precisely what we have done," Osborne said. The government announced on Monday that the planned cuts would not go ahead.

But Osborne made a staunch defence of the principles behind spending cuts as he sought to try to repair the damage from a budget that has ended up dealing a major blow to his chances of succeeding Cameron as leader.

"Let's be clear, the key principles behind this budget are that if we're going to deliver a strong and compassionate society for the next generation, we have to live within our means," he said. "That is what the British people elected us to deliver." (Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden)