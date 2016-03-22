LONDON, March 22 British finance minister George
Osborne defended his economic record on Tuesday, hitting back at
critics of his budget which prompted a crisis in Prime Minister
David Cameron's party ahead of a June 23 referendum on European
Union membership.
In his first appearance since welfare minister Iain Duncan
Smith resigned in protest at the cutting of state benefits for
the disabled and long term sick, Osborne admitted he had made
mistakes but defended his plans to cut spending.
"Where we have made a mistake, where we have got things
wrong, we listen and we learn and that is precisely what we have
done," Osborne said. The government announced on Monday that the
planned cuts would not go ahead.
But Osborne made a staunch defence of the principles behind
spending cuts as he sought to try to repair the damage from a
budget that has ended up dealing a major blow to his chances of
succeeding Cameron as leader.
"Let's be clear, the key principles behind this budget are
that if we're going to deliver a strong and compassionate
society for the next generation, we have to live within our
means," he said. "That is what the British people elected us to
deliver."
