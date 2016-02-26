LONDON Feb 26 British finance minister George Osborne said that a possible British departure from the European Union would cause a "profound economic shock", the BBC reported on Friday.

Ahead of a June 23 referendum on Britain's EU membership, Osborne described leaving the bloc as an enormous economic gamble and that he would do everything to stop it happening, according to a BBC reporter on Twitter who had interviewed him.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Costas Pitas)