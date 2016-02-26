BRIEF-Tempur Sealy and certain of its units enter into securitization transaction
* Tempur Sealy - on April 12, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. And certain of its subsidiaries entered into a securitization transaction - sec filing
LONDON Feb 26 British finance minister George Osborne said that a possible British departure from the European Union would cause a "profound economic shock", the BBC reported on Friday.
Ahead of a June 23 referendum on Britain's EU membership, Osborne described leaving the bloc as an enormous economic gamble and that he would do everything to stop it happening, according to a BBC reporter on Twitter who had interviewed him.
April 17 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.