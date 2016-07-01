CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
LONDON, July 1 British finance minister George Osborne said on Friday he was no longer sticking to his once centrepiece policy of turning the country's budget deficit into a surplus by 2020 after the country voted to leave the European Union last week.
"The government must provide fiscal credibility, so we will continue to be tough on the deficit but we must be realistic about achieving a surplus by the end of this decade," Osborne said in a speech.
"This is precisely the flexibility that our rules provide for," he said.
Even before the referendum, many economists had questioned the ability of Osborne to deliver the surplus by the end of the decade because of the scale of the spending cuts or tax increases that would be required to hit it.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
LJUBLJANA, Feb 3 The number of jobless people in Slovenia jumped by 4.1 percent in January from the month before after a large number of short-term job contracts expired at the end of 2016, the National Employment Service said on Friday.
* Pricing of initial public offering of 5 million common units representing limited partner interests at $18.00 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: