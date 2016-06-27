LONDON, June 27 British finance minister George
Osborne, once the favourite to succeed Prime Minister David
Cameron, said he would clarify whether he would run for
leadership of the Conservative Party this week after Britons
voted to leave the European Union.
"There have been questions about the future of the
Conservative Party and I will address my role within that in the
coming days", he told reporters at a news conference in London.
Osborne was one of the main campaigners seeking to keep
Britain in the EU.
(Reporting by William James; writing by Costas Pitas)