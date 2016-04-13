LONDON, April 13 Britain's Electoral Commission
designated "Vote Leave" as the official "Out" campaign on
Wednesday, ahead of a referendum on June 23 on whether Britain
should remain in the European Union, giving it advantages over
rival "Out" organisations.
The main benefits of being the lead campaigner are a higher
spending limit of 7 million pounds ($10 million), free
distribution of campaign materials to voters, campaign
broadcasts and a grant of up to 600,000 pounds to be used for
administrative costs.
