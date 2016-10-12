LONDON Oct 12 Britain's government has the right to trigger Article 50, the formal legal process for leaving the European Union, before beginning exit negotiations with the bloc, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Wednesday.

When asked by a fellow lawmaker whether it was the government's right to trigger Article 50 and then begin negotiations on an exit deal, David said: "My honourable friend is exactly right."

"The premise on which we are advancing is that we will have proper scrutiny," he added. "But it is not one where we will allow anyone to veto the decision of the British people." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Peter Hobson; writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)