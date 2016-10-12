LONDON Oct 12 The idea the British parliament
would not get to discuss and debate Brexit is "completely
wrong", Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
May has agreed to demands for parliament to debate the
government's plans to leave the EU, but has ruled out letting it
vote on whether to trigger the formal Brexit procedure.
"The idea that parliament somehow wasn't going to be able to
discuss, debate, question ... was frankly completely wrong," May
said when asked by an opposition Labour lawmaker whether
parliament would get a vote on the government's Brexit plan.
"Parliament is going to have every opportunity to debate
this issue."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Elizabeth Piper and William
James; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)