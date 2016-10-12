LONDON Oct 12 Britain cannot reveal its top priorities in upcoming talks with the European Union on leaving the bloc, because doing so would be "expensive" for the government, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.

"If you tell your negotiator - you opposite number in negotiation - exactly what your priorities are, exactly what your top priority is, then it will make that top priority extremely expensive," Davis told parliament.

"If you make pre-emptive indications that you are willing to make a concession on something, you actually reduce the value of that concession. So in many, many ways we cannot give details about how we are going to run the negotiation." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)