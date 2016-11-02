LONDON Nov 2 Britain's second-biggest
housebuilder Persimmon said sales had risen since the
vote to leave the EU, rising almost 20 percent in the last few
months, the latest builder to shrug off an initial dip in demand
in the aftermath of the referendum.
Persimmon, which built over 14,500 homes across much of the
country outside central London last year, said the total value
of reserved homes for sale after 2016 had increased by 4 percent
to 757 million pounds ($926.57 million).
But the builder said it was cautious over buying new land as
the result of the June 23 referendum continued to create
uncertainty in the British economy.
($1 = 0.8170 pounds)
