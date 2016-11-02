LONDON Nov 2 Britain's second-biggest housebuilder Persimmon said sales had risen since the vote to leave the EU, rising almost 20 percent in the last few months, the latest builder to shrug off an initial dip in demand in the aftermath of the referendum.

Persimmon, which built over 14,500 homes across much of the country outside central London last year, said the total value of reserved homes for sale after 2016 had increased by 4 percent to 757 million pounds ($926.57 million).

But the builder said it was cautious over buying new land as the result of the June 23 referendum continued to create uncertainty in the British economy.

($1 = 0.8170 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Louise Heavens)