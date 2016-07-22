MADRID, July 22 Spain's caretaker government on
Friday named Barcelona as its candidate to be the new home of
the European Medicines Agency (EMA), should the organisation
uproot from London after Britain voted to leave the European
Union.
Acting Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told
journalists that her People's Party had made the decision
jointly with the regional Catalan government.
Cities around Europe are bidding to host both the EMA and
the European Banking Authority (EBA), also currently based in
Britain.
The lure of hosting the groups stems from their large
workforces and, particularly, their potential to act as key hubs
for their respective industries.
The EMA, which employs 890 people including temporary staff,
has said it is awaiting guidance from Brussels on its future,
but many pharmaceutical executives believe it will have to move
once Britain invokes Article 50, the EU treaty clause triggering
exit negotiations.
The agency took over several floors of a new skyscraper in
London's Canary Wharf financial district less than two years
ago.
Beset by chronically high unemployment, Spain currently only
hosts minor European agencies including the EU Agency for Safety
and Health at Work and the European Fisheries Control Agency.
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; editing by John Stonestreet)