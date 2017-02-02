WARSAW Feb 2 Poland wants the European Bank Authority and other financial institutions to move their offices from London to Poland, the business daily Puls Biznesu cited the head of the country's top financial supervision agency as saying on Thursday.

London, an entry point to the European Union's single market in financial services will lose its status after the completion of Brexit, with many international institutions already scouting locations to transfer at least parts of their services.

"We want to bring financial institutions to Poland, including from London," the newspaper cited Marek Chrzanowski, head of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority, as saying in an interview.

"I've been meeting with representatives of foreign financial groups .... I would also like us to put efforts in bringing the European Banking Authority (EBA) from London (to Poland)."

In January, Puls Biznesu reported that several international banks, including Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were considering moving parts of their business to Poland.

Chrzanowski also said in Thursday's interview that November data showed about 44 percent of Poland's banking sector was controlled by Polish capital, up from 41 percent at the end of 2015, as a result of consolidation in the sector.

He added, however, that the Authority does not "favour in any way national capital".

