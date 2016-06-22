BERLIN, June 22 The European Union must develop
further whatever the outcome of Thursday's referendum in Britain
on whether to remain in the 28-bloc, Polish Prime Minister Beata
Szydlo said after a meeting of German and Polish government
officials on Wednesday.
"We hope very much that the British want to remain in the
EU. But irrespective of the result, our position is clear: the
European Union should develop further," Szydlo told a joint news
conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.
Asked what dangers would arise if Britain voted to leave the
EU, Merkel replied: "I don't want to speculate. To repeat what I
have often said, I of course want Britain to remain in the EU,
but it is a decision for British citizens."
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Michael Nienaber)