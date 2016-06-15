WARSAW, June 15 Poland is well prepared for the
eventuality of Britain voting to leave the European Union next
week, and will be able to watch the markets calmly after the
referendum, Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha said on Wednesday.
Large numbers of Poles live in Britain, and although Polish
direct exports to Britain are small compared with trade with
Germany, a Brexit could cause major jitters in Europe's smaller
currency markets, analysts have warn.
A key gauge of expected Polish zloty volatility against the
euro hit a three-year high on Tuesday, as tensions mounted over
the June 23 referendum.
But Szalamacha told a news conference: "We're well prepared
... We've covered around 70 percent of our borrowing needs. We
can calmly watch what happens on the markets in June and July."
