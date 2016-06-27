LONDON, June 27 The Polish embassy in London
said on Monday it was deeply concerned by what it said were
recent incidents of xenophobic abuse directed against the Polish
community and other residents of migrant heritage in Britain.
"We are shocked and deeply concerned by the recent incidents
of xenophobic abuse directed against the Polish community and
other UK residents of migrant heritage," the embassy said in a
statement.
"At the same time, we would like to (offer thanks) for all
the messages of support and solidarity with the Polish community
expressed by the British public."
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)