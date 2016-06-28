WARSAW, June 28 Poland's foreign minister
demanded on Tuesday that the European Union's executive leaders
step down because its policy failed to preserve EU's unity given
Britain's decision to quit the bloc.
Witold Waszczykowski said also that some prerogatives of the
Commission should be transferred to a grouping of member states'
heads, known as the European Council, who unlike the Commission
possess a democratic mandate.
Poland's eurosceptic ruling party (PiS) is at loggerheads
with Brussels over issues including its constitutional court,
migrant policy, climate policy and logging in ancient forests.
"We are asking if this ... leadership of the European
Commission, which only a few months ago called on politicians to
... stop listening to their electorates, has ... a right to
continue functioning, fixing Europe," Waszczykowski said.
"In our opinion, it does not," he said. "New politicians,
new commissioners should undertake this task, and first of all
we should give new prerogatives to the European Council, because
it consists of politicians who have a democratic mandate."
In May, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
said some heads of member states were listening exclusively to
their electorates and not developing a "common European sense".
"Usually in politics when a political project fails ... and
here it is a political project to preserve European unity ...
then one either has to change the rules of the game or give
other politicians a chance to improve this project,"
Waszczykowski said.
Juncker has also criticised the reluctance of central and
eastern European states, who mostly joined the bloc in 2004, to
accept migrant quotas proposed by the Commission.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Louise Ireland)